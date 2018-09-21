Waukesha Oktoberfest

Waukesha’s third-annual Oktoberfest features all of the German beer and food you would expect but sets itself apart with unique events like the Wurst Bier Walk/Run Biathlon (yes, it’s exercise, which also involves eating a brat and drinking a beer), living bronze statues and a multi-tiered Oktoberfest Cake, of which 400 slices are handed out to festival attendees on Saturday. Admission is free, but a $2 wristband (proceeds to charity) is required to buy or consume alcohol.