You may recognize We Three as America’s Got Talent’s best sibling pop trio. Their self-written songs cover all the strands of emotion, from melancholic to the motivated, and the mountains of love that beg to be celebrated that lie in between. Joshua uniquely plays the piano and drums – sometimes simultaneously, Manny, the guitar and Bethany, the bass – but there are no rules, as each can adeptly swap instruments and often sound like a much larger ensemble. Strong lead vocals are complemented by lush harmonies that glide with superlative ease over complex arrangements that appear deliciously simple. Their music is positive, purposeful, yet subtle, with lyrics that can belie a wry twist and melodies that are incurably infectious.