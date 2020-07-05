We Walk Waukesha for the Children

We Walk Waukesha to speak out against the flagrant abuse of poor and disenfranchised children in the community and in school. It has left our schools and streets policed, and people with harmful ideologies are allowed to pass those values on to children, either emboldening them to become racist, or stomping them down with the idea there's no hope for Waukesha to become anti-racist. We Walk Waukesha to proclaim that we want anti-racist policy in schools, and we want the police and racist faculty and administration out of schools.

As with the last marches, bring a face mask and water.