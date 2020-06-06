Wee Chalk Your Walk Granville Station MKE!

As a continued sign of solidarity with National Black Lives Matter Week of Action, Wee Chalk Your Walk. Let's chalk messages in our own neighborhoods, then let's go to the chief of police's neck of the woods. Bring yourself, chalk, and signs. We will start at the corner of 99th and Good Hope. We walk up 99th street and chalk the streets and sidewalks between 99th and 96th street with Black Lives Matter solidarity messages. We will end in front of Chief Morales' house with a peaceful gathering. This is Family Friendly!

Four Demands of the National Black Lives Matter at School Movement

*Recruit and retain Black educators

*Fully Resourced Restorative Practices

*Black History and Ethnic Studies in all schools

*Fund Counselors, Not cops