Wee Chalk Your Walk (Tosa)

Join the Black Educators Caucus for another #weechalkyourwalk. This time we are taking the demands of the National Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action to Wauwatosa as we stand in solidarity with the families of Jay Anderson, Alvin Cole, and Antonio Gonzalez. Bring yourself, chalk, and signs if you have them. We will meet at Hart Park by the play area. We will walk and chalk the park and sidewalks with Black Lives Matter solidarity messages, Fire Officer Mensah, and Justice for Jay. We will gather at the stage for a rally and our demands for Chief Webber. This is a Family Friendly space!

Four Demands of the National Black Lives Matter at School Movement

*Recruit and retain Black educators

*Fully Resourced Restorative Practices

*Black History and Ethnic Studies in all schools

*Fund Counselors, Not cops