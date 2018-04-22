Four Points by Sheraton, Milwaukee-North Shore

8900 North Kildeer Ct., Brown Deer, WI Directions

Admission just $5. (Children under 12 free) Free parking

The Wellness, Body, Mind & Spirit Expo brings refreshed energy to the holistic movement. Join us for the latest in new thought presentations, the best advances in alternative health, and the nation's finest psychics and mediums.

From astrology to Reiki masters— to naturopaths to fitness experts— we have an eclectic variety of vendors. Coupled with wonderful exhibits, there are informative and entertaining free presentations included with admission. The Expo will have you feeling exhilarated the entire day!

READINGS: Connect face-to-face with gifted astrologers, clairvoyants, tarot readers, psychics, mediums, and more. Appointments made in advance by calling (414) 349-4932 or sign up at the registration table. Reading hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.