Brown Deer
Questions Surround Release of Police Officer-Involved Death Videos
“I am a firm believer in transparency and I say that generally videos should be released as soon as possible,” said civil rights attorney Jonathan Safran. more
Dec 13, 2016 4:40 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Don't Miss The Grand Opening of Rogers' Memorial's New Location
Rogers Memorial Hospital invites you to the community open house of our newestfacility—our beautifully transformed behavioral health hospital in Brown Deer.Hear real stories of hope and recovery, enjoy live entertainment, meet our staff and lea.. more
Apr 22, 2015 6:15 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Poco Loco's Prized Patio
Poco Loco Cantina (4134 W. River Lane) is a cozy Mexican restaurant located in the heart of the old village of Brown Deer. Two counters provide seating for about 20 patrons. In the summer, however, additional seating is available... more
Aug 24, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Scott Lucas and The Married Men
Scott Lucas has spent the last two decades fronting the alt-rock duo Local H, scoring the 1996 hit “Bound for the Floor” and in recent years some critical successes that haven’t sold nearly as well. For his latest solo project, though more
Jul 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee