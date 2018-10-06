Last year thousands came out to celebrate Fall with us. This year, the Second Annual West Vliet Street Fall Festival will be even BIGGER. Vliet Street will be closed between 54th and Hawley Road for a day of fun activities including- Pumpkin Carving, a stage featuring musicians all day, Face Painting, a Drum Circle, Tarot Card Readings, Food Trucks, Artisans, Makers, and more!! FREE AND FAMILY-FRIENDLY