West Vliet Street Fall Festival
West Vliet Street W. Vliet St. (from North 43rd to 62nd streets), City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Last year thousands came out to celebrate Fall with us. This year, the Second Annual West Vliet Street Fall Festival will be even BIGGER. Vliet Street will be closed between 54th and Hawley Road for a day of fun activities including- Pumpkin Carving, a stage featuring musicians all day, Face Painting, a Drum Circle, Tarot Card Readings, Food Trucks, Artisans, Makers, and more!! FREE AND FAMILY-FRIENDLY
Info
Farmers Market, Festivals