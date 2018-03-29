Westallion Brewing First Year Anniversary Party
Westallion Brewing Company 1825 S 72nd St, City of West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
A 3-day celebration is planned to mark the one year anniversary of the opening of West Allis' first brewery. The festivities kick off Thursday with free pizza from Alphonso's the Original at 6 p.m. There'll be live music at the brewery on Friday and Saturday and a special anniversary tour of the brewery at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
