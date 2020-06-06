Whitefish Bay March For Justice

Join us in a rally and protest to mourn the loss of George Floyd and other victims of police brutality. We must show suburban communities this isn’t an issue that can continue to be ignored. The march route is through the north shore, east side, and has the end goal of the Milwaukee Court House.

Masks and social distancing guidelines are highly recommended.

We urge those who attend to remain peaceful.

Bring your signs, walking shoes, voice, and time.