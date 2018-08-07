Why Don't We w/MAX

Teen pop sensations Why Don’t We will light up the State Fair Main Stage on Tuesday, Aug. 7. The group first took to YouTube to find fame in 2016, and quickly gained a following of adoring fans. While members Jonah Roth, Corbyn Besson, Daniel Seavey, Jack Avery and Zachary Herron all previously had success as solo artists, they soared to stardom as a group.

Why Don’t We has since released multiple singles and EPs; their most recent hit, “Trust Fund Baby,” was written by Grammy Award-winner Ed Sheeran. Now, they have more than 120 million audio streams, 140 million YouTube views and 2.4 million Instagram followers.

Fresh off his newest hit single, “Lights Down Low,” MAX will open the show.

All seating for the 7 p.m. show is reserved, and tickets are $35 and $25.