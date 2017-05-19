Wilco w/Kacy & Clayton

Event time: 7:30pm

Wilco

plus special guests Kacy & Clayton

Sunday, June 18

Doors 6:30PM / Show 7:30PM

The Riverside Theater

Special WI Red IPA tasting before the show!

On the heels of a sold out tour, of which The Chicago Tribune deemed "defiant, bold and, at times, menacing," Wilco is thrilled to announce additional dates in June including a stop in Milwaukee. The recent sold out tour included a four night sell-out run at The Chicago Theatre for close to 14,000 fans. Don’t miss your chance to see Wilco for one night only when they play the Riverside Theater.

This tour will be in support of the acclaimed Chicago band’s 10th studio album, Schmilco (dBpm Records). Schmilco is the sextet's follow up to last year's surprise release, the raucous Star Wars. "Queiter, but not safer" than its 2015 predecessor said The Chicago Tribune, "...as comforting as this album can sometimes sound on the surface, it's also strange and unsettling." It is available now for purchase in all formats: digital, CD and vinyl, through wilcoworld.net, iTunes, Amazon and at local independent record stores.