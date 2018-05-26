The Wilde Subaru Family Kite Festival..A WHALE OF A TIME…..FINALLY..IT’S SPRING …...AND TIME TO GO FLY A KITE!! Presented by Prairie Farms and Summit Credit Union.

“UP TO THE HIGHEST HEIGHTS”…..On Saturday, May 26th, and Sunday May 27th, The Kite Society of Wisconsin & Illinois and Gift of Wings are presenting the The Wilde Subaru Family Kite Festival, 31 Years in Veterans Park, a Milwaukee County park, on Milwaukee's lakefront. The event will begin at 10:00 am, through 6:00 pm, (5 pm Sunday) with the GRAND LAUNCH of 600+ kites at NOON! http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xrNgcpp5Mn8

“AND SEND IT SOARING”….For the ninth time in Milwaukee, The Fabulous Windjammers precision kite flying team will be performing three times each day during this event. They are the world renowned professional kite flying team from Detroit. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6tcPXb67w0. The Chicago Fire kite Team will also be flying with all six members for the 26th straight year. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5J5X2dKmr0 In addition, Yves Laforest and the Canadian Dream Team from Montreal, Quebec, will be making their 18th appearance with their large All NEW Super Giant (It’s a Secret 😊) kite, and other Giant kites. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mIQHOrtUCrk

“UP WHERE THE AIR IS CLEAR”…. Milwaukee's own Mike Delfar and Paul Koepke, all Professional kite flyers, will also be performing. Jean Lemire from Montreal will attempt to fly three dual line stunt kites all at the same time. Free Kite Flying lessons from the Kite Whispererer, Brett Williams. This family event is FREE to all, with FREE parking.

We will also be giving away free kites to the first 100 kids that participate in the “KIDS MAD DASH". Imagine 100 kids launching their kites all at the same time. LOOK OUT!! Gift of Wings will be selling Kites and food during the event. It’s all new this Spring!!

I sure would appreciate if you would put our event in your community calendar or maybe do a story on this great tradition. I can be reached at 414/305-3145 and feel free to check out www.giftofwings.com for more information.

“LET’S GO FLY A KITE”...