Event time: 10am-6pm Sat 10am-5pm Sun

On Saturday, May 27th, and Sunday May 28th, The Kite Society of Wisconsin & Illinois and Gift of Wings are presenting the The Wilde Subaru Family Kite Festival, 30 Years in Veterans Park, a Milwaukee County park, on Milwaukee's lakefront. The event will begin at 10:00 am, through 6:00 pm, (5 pm Sunday) with the Fast Track GRAND LAUNCH of 600+ kites at NOON! http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xrNgcpp5Mn8

“AND SEND IT SOARING”….For the eighth time in Milwaukee, The Fabulous Windjammers precision kite flying team will be performing three times each day during this event. They are the world renowned professional kite flying team from Detroit. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6tcPXb67w0. The Chicago Fire kite Team will also be flying with all six members for the 25th straight year. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5J5X2dKmr0 In addition, Yves Laforest and the Canadian Dream Team from Montreal, Quebec, will be making their 17th appearance with their large All NEW Super Giant Octopus kite, and other Giant kites. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mIQHOrtUCrk

Price: FREE