The Wildwoods bring a pioneering sound to Americana Roots Music. Recently nominated by the Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards as one of the best Americana/Folk bands in the area. Their heartwarming lyrics and vocals are rich in love and happiness, wrapped in a style of music that is like no other with influences from old time country masters and today’s Indie/Folk sound. People of all ages are drawn to their music. Mallory Gruben, from HC Media Online reported, “The Wildwoods seemed to face no obstacle in gaining the full attention of the audience, receiving a standing ovation by the end of their second set.” Andrew Stellman managing editor from Hear Nebraska wrote “There are perhaps few Nebraska acts that rep