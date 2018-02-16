Wind Ensemble and Symphony Band: Mind, Music & Imagination

Google Calendar - Wind Ensemble and Symphony Band: Mind, Music & Imagination - 2018-02-16 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wind Ensemble and Symphony Band: Mind, Music & Imagination - 2018-02-16 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wind Ensemble and Symphony Band: Mind, Music & Imagination - 2018-02-16 19:30:00 iCalendar - Wind Ensemble and Symphony Band: Mind, Music & Imagination - 2018-02-16 19:30:00

UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

UWM’s Wind Ensemble & Symphony Band present a thought-provoking concert of works that will engage and entertain. The program includes the world premiere of faculty composer Jonathan Monhardt’s new composition for iPads and Wind Ensemble!

General – $12; Seniors, UWM Faculty & Staff – $8; Students w/ ID & Under 18 – free; Majors – free

Info
UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Concerts
Google Calendar - Wind Ensemble and Symphony Band: Mind, Music & Imagination - 2018-02-16 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wind Ensemble and Symphony Band: Mind, Music & Imagination - 2018-02-16 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wind Ensemble and Symphony Band: Mind, Music & Imagination - 2018-02-16 19:30:00 iCalendar - Wind Ensemble and Symphony Band: Mind, Music & Imagination - 2018-02-16 19:30:00