Your Window to the World on New Year’s Eve at Blu

Ring in the New Year with a view at Blu – The Pfister’s gem in the sky. Located on the 23rd floor of the Pfister, Blu offers guests the best view of Milwaukee’s skyline – which makes New Year’s Eve all the more special. Enjoy music from The David Wake Sextet and imaginative cocktails infused with all-natural ingredients. Celebrate with VIP packages, including a reserved table with premium champagne, party favors and a dessert and cheese display. For reservations, call 414.273.8222 x2450.