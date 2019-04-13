St. Francis Children’s Center will celebrate their annual Wine, Beer & Chocolate Tasting event on Saturday, April 13, from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm at the Sprecher Brewing Company, 701 W. Glendale Ave. All proceeds from the Wine, Beer & Chocolate Tasting will help to sustain and strengthen the nonprofit organization’s special education, therapy and support services for children with special needs or developmental delays.

“We are excited to announce that our Wine, Beer & Chocolate Tasting event is just around the corner, which is a telltale sign that spring is almost here. This year we will be at Sprecher Brewery in Glendale – and we are using every inch of their space to throw a great party! Of course the best part is that the night supports a great cause – it funds high quality programs for children with special needs,” explained Mara Duckens, Executive Director of St. Francis Children’s Center.

As in past years, the evening will feature samplings of fine wines, spirits and liqueurs, craft beers and gourmet chocolates. Attendees will have the opportunity to taste a variety of beverages and chocolate treats while enjoying hot and cold appetizers as well as live music from Jordan Kroeger and Ryan Ogburn of Chicken Wire Empire. Guests can also participate in raffles, a wine pull and bid against each other on an extensive assortment of items during the silent auction. This year’s auction will feature mobile bidding to allow guests to keep track of their bids, set a maximum dollar amount on bids and receive updates when they have been outbid on an item.

This year’s event will feature a VIP wristband. When you upgrade to a VIP ticket, you will receive special access to private tastings at each table as well as VIP parking. Prefer a Lyft to and from the event? Download the Lyft app and enter promo code WINEBEER19 for $10 off your ride.

Early Bird tickets are available through Thursday, February 28. Prices increase at Midnight on Friday, March 1. For group rates, sponsorship opportunities, online tickets, a list of vendors and other information about the event, please visit www.sfcckids.org.

St. Francis Children’s Center specializes in helping children from birth through 18 years of age

enhance their development, overcome their challenges and maximize their early education experiences. The nonprofit organization believes that all children, regardless of their backgrounds and abilities, can achieve success within their home, their school and in our community. Since 1968, St. Francis Children’s Center has served as a trusted and respected resource in the field of special education in southeastern Wisconsin, touching the lives of more than 30,000 children and their families throughout the Milwaukee area.