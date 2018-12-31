Winter Wonderland NYE Party
Ugly's Pub 1125 N. Old World 3rd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Some of the city’s biggest club DJs—including Shaykenn, Gee-A, Soppa, Peter Pancake and Breezy—will be accompanied by a huge light and visual display at this party, which promises to go until after the sun comes up. For those with amazing stamina, there will be an after-party starting at 6 a.m. featuring Jae Bea and Shaykenn.
