Event time: February 2-5, 2017. Performances: Thursday-Saturday, 7:30pm; Sunday, 2pm

UWM Department of Dance Presents:

Winterdances: "Woven"

February 2-5, 2017

UWM Mainstage Theatre

2400 E. Kenwood Blvd. (Theatre Building)

Reserve your seats now for Winterdances 2017 "Woven"!

This year's collection of new dance works explores the interdisciplinary and collaborative nature of dance as a field of community engagement, artistry, perseverance and inspiration. It also celebrates the diversity and plurality of dance styles and genres-between jazz and tap, spoken word and projected film, two original sound scores and a live music performance!

"Woven" features choreography by UWM Dance faculty members Simone Ferro, Dani Kuepper and Darci Brown Wutz, as well as a new work of Dan Schuchart (BFA Painting/Drawing & Dance, 2004), recipient of the 8th New Work Award.

A sign of our commitment to weave together the arts and the community, "Woven" unites faculty and/or students from all five Peck School of the Arts departments and the School of Architecture & Urban Planning.

Price: Tickets: General - $20; Seniors, UWM Faculty/Staff - $15; Students and under 18 - $10; Majors - Free