Winterfest

to Google Calendar - Winterfest - 2018-01-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winterfest - 2018-01-27 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winterfest - 2018-01-27 12:00:00 iCalendar - Winterfest - 2018-01-27 12:00:00

Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208

Get outside at Winterfest! If we're lucky enough to get the weather we want we'll have great winter activities like sledding and ice skating on the Washington Park lagoon. If the snow's a no-show, we won't let the weather ruin our fun! We'll still be outdoors. Also enjoy arts, crafts, homemade pie and science activities. For everyone | FREE - donations appreciated

Info
Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208 View Map
Festivals, Kids & Family
414-344-5460
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Winterfest - 2018-01-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Winterfest - 2018-01-27 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Winterfest - 2018-01-27 12:00:00 iCalendar - Winterfest - 2018-01-27 12:00:00