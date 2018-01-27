Winterfest
Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Get outside at Winterfest! If we're lucky enough to get the weather we want we'll have great winter activities like sledding and ice skating on the Washington Park lagoon. If the snow's a no-show, we won't let the weather ruin our fun! We'll still be outdoors. Also enjoy arts, crafts, homemade pie and science activities. For everyone | FREE - donations appreciated
