Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble
Charles Allis Art Museum 1801 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 7:30pm-9:30pm
Join the Madison-based Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble in a Milwaukee appearance as they perform works for harpsichord, cello, gamba, flutes, and voices by Telemann and others. WBE brings to life the sound and character of 18th century music with historically informed technique and instruments.
Price: Tickets at door: $20 general, $10 students
View Map
