Wisconsin Veterans Chamber Milwaukee Muster

Join the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce for our Chamber Muster! Meet veterans, professionals, business owners, and community leaders for great conversations and networking on Wednesday, February 28 from 5:30PM-7:30PM at Botanas Restaurant. Botanas offers a variety of dishes with an unusual twist. Family owned and operated, their unique family recipes offer you a taste well out of the ordinary. Their authentic Mexican dishes, using only the finest and freshest ingredients, are different from what you usually find in a Mexican restaurant.

We will also be featuring Wisconsin Veterans Network. VetsNet works with more than 30 agencies in seven Southeastern Wisconsin counties and beyond to bring critical services to at-risk veterans and their families. Those partner agencies are veteran service organizations, state and federal veteran agencies, other nonprofit veteran and community social service agencies.

The cost to attend is $10 for the general public, or free for members of the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce.