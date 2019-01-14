Wisconsin Working Families Party New Years Resolution Kickoff
Wisconsin Working Families office 413 N. 2nd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
The Wisconsin Working Families Party invites the public to come talk about the party’s resolutions for the new year, which include elect more progressive candidates to fight for working families, strong public schools and justice. Food and drinks will be provided.
