With No Justice, We Walk In Peace Protest (June 10)

Milwaukee’s next peaceful protest is being held on June 10th, 2020 starting at Humboldt Park. After walking the front lines with the Pride March on Sunday we have really seen what this community can do, what this movement can do!

Gathering and Supply Donation: 4pm

Walking of the protest: 5pm

This being a more night time event please make sure you are bringing the most weather appropriate clothing for sundown!

If you’d like to donate financially so that supplies can be purchased as well (Masks, Water, Snacks, Etc) our currently used Venmo is @TomiBordeaux

The route will be determined by what is safest for the group as a whole taking into consideration all parties involved.

*REMINDER* We advise for your safety and everyone's safety you wear a mask during this protest. We also recommend goggles just in case, as well as any other necessities you feel you may need as the walk will be lengthy.

We thank everyone over the last week who has continued to join in these peaceful gatherings and want to remind everyone that with the continuation of this we have become a movement and there will always be power behind your voice and IT DESERVES TO BE HEARD!