With No Justice, We Walk In Peace Protest (June 20)

Milwaukee’s next peaceful protest is being held on June 20th, 2020 starting at Cathedral Square Park.

Gathering and Supply Donation: 3pm

Walking of the protest: 4pm

This being a more night time event please make sure you are bringing the most weather appropriate clothing for sundown!

If you’d like to donate financially so that supplies can be purchased as well (Masks, Water, Snacks, Etc) our currently used Venmo is @TomiBordeaux

The route will be determined by what is safest for the group as a whole taking into consideration all parties involved.

*REMINDER* We advise for your safety and everyones safety you wear a mask during this protest. We also reccomend goggles just in case, as well as any other neccesities you feel you may need as the walk will be lengthy.

We thank everyone over the last week who has continued to join in these peaceful gatherings and want to remind everyone that with the continuation of this we have become a movement and there will always be power behind your voice and IT DESERVES TO BE HEARD!