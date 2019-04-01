WMSE Art & Music

Milwaukee’s independent radio station WMSE 91.7 will showcase some of the city’s best art, music and food as its Art & Music event. More than 300 album-sized pieces of art will be auctioned, in addition to live paintings by artists including Matthew Bailey, Megan Woodard Johnson, Brendan Murphy, Carol Rode Curley, Paula DeStefanis, William Hurst and Megan Lee Nichols. DJ Robert G of WMSE’s “Reggae Vibration” will provide the music, while local restaurants will serve food and craft cocktails.