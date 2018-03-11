× Expand WMSE’s Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser

WMSE’s largest fundraiser returns for its 16th year. Once again more than 50 Milwaukee-area restaurants and chefs will compete against each other for honors in five categories (including best meat chili, best vegetarian chili and most unique chili) at the city’s most prestigious chili cook-off. There will also be tap beer from Milwaukee Brewing Company, Miller Park-style racing chili peppers, a children’s area and live surf music from The Exotics. Advance tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) and include four chili samples; additional sampling tickets are a buck each. Attendees who bring two or more non-perishable food items to donate to the Hunger Task Force will receive a couple extra sampling tickets, too.