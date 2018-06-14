The World Cup 2018 Viewing!

Red Lion Pub is excited to be your home of football this summer!

Looking for a place to start your mornings and enjoy the World Cup? The Red Lion Pub on Tannery Row is opening early and serving up a delicious Full English Breakfast buffet for ALL World Cup weekday matches!

That's right, during every WEEKDAY MORNING world cup match we will be offering a free breakfast buffet with the purchase of one of our featured beers or cocktails. The buffet will open at the start of the first game each morning and run while food lasts, so stop in early on your way to work.

Grab your mates, represent your “countries team” and get to the pub for a free brunch with a purchase of a pint during all games Monday through Friday.

We have a large selection of beers from around the world including our imported features of Carlsberg, Bombardier, Kronenbourg, & Bitburger.

Bring the whole crew, with over 10 TVs, two bars, outdoor, rooftop patio, viewing, and room for large groups. The Red Lion Pub will bring the excitement of the World Cup to downtown Milwaukee.

Sunday, July 15th, you won’t want to miss out on our World Cup Rooftop Patio Party. With outdoor viewing, food and drink specials, entertainment, prizes, and so much more it’s going to be THE place to catch the world cup final!

Red Lion Pub will be your home for the World Cup this summer!