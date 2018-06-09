World Cup Futbol Trivia

Get ready for the start of this year's World Cup with "Futbol Trivia" at the Three Lions Pub co-hosted with Quizmaster Trivia!

Grab your mates, gain bragging rights and test your knowledge on all things soccer including, premier league, world cup, pop culture & more! Only $1 per person to play and groups are welcome.

Prizes Include :

1st Place - "St. Killians VIP Section"

- during our World Cup Final Street Party!

- receive VIP seating outside in front of the jumbotron to catch the World Cup Final for a group of up to 20 people.

- Carlsberg Liter Beer Cans for VIP section.

- comfortable front row seating

- and more...

2nd Place - "Beer, Brunch, & Footie"

- enjoy a free pint and breakfast during one of the weekday morning games of the World Cup

- valid for your entire team

- weekday game of your choice

Best Team Name - Three Lions Gift Certificate

- be gifted a Three Lions Gift Certificate valid throughout the World Cup games.

We won't be taking reservations for this quiz event. Please arrive early to save your team's seat. Football kits are encouraged!