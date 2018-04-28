World Tai Chi & Qigong Day
East North Avenue Library 2320 North Cramer Street , Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Milwaukee’s World Tai Chi and Qigong Day 2018
Saturday, April 28th from 10 AM-12:30 PM
East North Avenue Library
2320 N. Cramer Street, Milwaukee, WI, 53211
Originating in China, Tai Chi and Qigong are practiced worldwide for both health benefits and martial purposes. Join us for this local celebration of a global event at the East North Avenue Library . Professional instructors will present the following topics:
Interactive Tai Chi
Simple Qigong Sequences
Acupuncture Demo
Chinese Language Lesson
Suitable for all ages. No experience necessary. For more information, visit http://www.worldtaichiday.org/
www.ymaawisconsin.com 414-350-5248