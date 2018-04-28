World Tai Chi & Qigong Day

Milwaukee’s World Tai Chi and Qigong Day 2018

Saturday, April 28th from 10 AM-12:30 PM

East North Avenue Library

2320 N. Cramer Street, Milwaukee, WI, 53211

Originating in China, Tai Chi and Qigong are practiced worldwide for both health benefits and martial purposes. Join us for this local celebration of a global event at the East North Avenue Library . Professional instructors will present the following topics:

Interactive Tai Chi

Simple Qigong Sequences

Acupuncture Demo

Chinese Language Lesson

Suitable for all ages. No experience necessary. For more information, visit http://www.worldtaichiday.org/

www.ymaawisconsin.com 414-350-5248