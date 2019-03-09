Don't Worry Those Are Fake Bees

Please join us Saturday March 9th, for a one night only pop up exhibition of the works of David C. Mueller. Original paintings, drawings and prints will be on display and for sale.

This exhibition is a “return home” for David. Wisconsin born and bred, since graduating with a BFA from UW-Milwaukee he has successfully exhibited his art internationally, and currently his work is featured in two art publications, “Pikchur Magazine” from Maryland and “CreativeBloch” out of Brooklyn, New York.

David strives to make his work accessible. It is complex enough to create intrigue, while remaining tangible; it builds the ego of the audience while remaining humble itself; and it works to be the envy of the snobbish while being affordable to the masses.

More about the artist and his works can be viewed at: www.muellerlowlife.com

The exhibition is to be held Saturday, March 9th from 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM with music and refreshments starting at 6:00 PM. It is free and open to the public.

Hoax Gallery is located at 2375 S. Howell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207.