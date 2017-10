The Writers on Writing series brings best-selling authors to campus to talk about their published work, their process and their craft.

Poet and fiction writer Chrissy Kolaya, whose debut novel Charmed Particles was recognized by Booklist for adeptly building “a magnetizing, deeply perceptive tale," will be featured. Her work has been included literary journals and anthologies of poetry. She teaches writing at the University of Minnesota Morris.

The Writers on Writing series is presented by the Mount Mary University Master of Arts in English program.





This event is free and open to the public. Space is limited, so reserve your spot today.

