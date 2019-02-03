Writing Life Stories: A Memoir Workshop

“And here I am, the / center of all beauty! / writing these poems! / Imagine!” –Frank O’Hara

Join Peter Burzynski and other writers in this four-part workshop series that explores writing about one’s self. We will engage in lyric poetry, memoir, fictionalized biography, love poetry, and other forms. Source materials will include works by Frank O’Hara, Czesław Miłosz, Sylvia Plath, Maggie Nelson, and others. Participants can expect to do a fair amount of writing with both in-class exercises and take-home assignments. We will also be sharing and workshopping each others’ work with the hope it will produce meaningful revisions. Writers of all levels welcome. Come and write what (or rather who) you know!

This is a 4 session workshop on Sundays in February | 2:00 - 3:30 PM

Instructor: Peter Burzynski

TUITION: $100 (MEMBERS $90) | DROP-INS $30 ($27 MEMBERS)

Peter Burzynski recently completed a PhD in Creative Writing-Poetry at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He holds a BA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, an MFA in Poetry from The New School, and an MA in Polish Literature from Columbia University. In between his studies, he has worked as a chef in New York City and Milwaukee. His poetry has appeared in jubilat, The Best American Poetry Blog, Thin Air, Prick of the Spindle, Thrush Poetry Review, MAYDAY, Your Impossible Voice, RHINO, and Forklift Ohio, among others.