"Written Off" Screening and Talk Back

This January, join the Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division for a screening of the feature documentary "Written Off" during National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week.

"Written Off" explores the national opioid epidemic through the life of Matt Edwards of Wisconsin... and more specifically through the words in his journal. Here, Matt chronicled his daily struggles with his addiction and his countless attempts to quit. Join us as we explore the pages of Matt's journal and gain a better understanding of living a life with addiction... and the people at the affected by this disease.

After the documentary, stay for a "talk back" discussion featuring several community voices including experts in behavioral health care, people with lived experience and representatives from programs that are available to help.

This program is presented by the Light and Unite Red Committee, led by the Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division, in partnership with 48 community organizations, health departments, non-profits, schools and libraries.

For more information, contact Nzinga.Khalid@milwaukeecountywi.gov.

For tickets, visit: https://writtenoffmke.eventbrite.com

Showtime: 7 p.m. Talk Back: 8:30 p.m.