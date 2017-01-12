Event time: Tuesday - Saturday 10:00 am - 5:00 pm. Closed Sunday, Monday, Federal Holidays and Easter

Wustum Generations

January 22 – April 30, 2017

The Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, Racine Art Museum’s forebear, was founded on November 16, 1941. Throughout 2017, RAM will celebrate Wustum’s continuing legacy of bringing art to our community and the world for 75 years. Involving working artists––from the local area and beyond––in planning and executing programs and cultivating fundamental relationships has ensured that Wustum and RAM remain vital. The artists included in this exhibition fulfill two criteria—they have been essential to the development of Wustum and RAM and they are represented in the museum’s holdings.