WWBIC 30th Anniversary Luncheon

30th Anniversary WWBIC Luncheon - Make an Investment in Impact

Join us in celebration as we highlight Wisconsin small businesses through the Small Biz Client Market and Luncheon. This year our luncheon theme: Make an Investment in Impact celebrates the many ways we all can make an impact by investing our time, talent or treasure for our mutual benefit. We proudly introduce keynote speaker, Mary Houghton, an innovative forerunner in community economic development.

WWBIC has been making an impact for 30 years supporting entrepreneurs through business education, lending and financial capability programs.

Come early or stay late and shop local for your gift giving this holiday season.

WWBIC - Over $53.2 million lent – 57,405 individuals served – 9,884 jobs created.