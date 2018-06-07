Yo-Yo Class for Beginners, ages 8-108!

Beginner's Yo-Yo Class, for ages 8-108

Either June 6 or 7, 2018

10-11 am

Learn to Yo-Yo and celebrate National Yo-Yo Day!

Ten classic yo-yo tricks are taught in the one hour class including tricks like Walk-the-Dog, Rock-the-Baby, Around-the-World, and string tricks. The class is for kids and adults, minimum ages of 8; younger are not admitted.

-- The yo-yo class fee is $35, which includes the high quality $20 ball bearing yo-yo to keep.

-- Pre-registration is required for yo-yo classes, as space is limited.

-- Participants must be a least 8 years old, as younger people do not yet have the necessary motor skills to accomplish the tricks in the class.

The instructor has taught more than 2000 people to yo-yo, appeared on Chicago PBS, demonstrated yo-yoing at a festival in Italy, and yo-yoed with world famous performers.

Other times can be scheduled for groups and birthday parties with 6-10 participants.

(262) 763-3946

The non-profit, educational museum is at 533 Milwaukee Av, Burlington. Parking is free.

Visit the website at www.topmuseum.org