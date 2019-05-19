Yom HaAtzmaut: Israeli Independence Day

Milwaukee County War Memorial 750 N Lincoln Memorial Drive, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Show your support during Wisconsin’s largest celebration of Israel!

Timeline*

3:00 – 3:30pm: Opening Ceremony

3:30 – 4:30 pm: Walk for Israel (1.5 mile solidarity walk)

4:30 – 6:30 pm: Celebrating Israel’s diverse culture through fashion, art, instruments**, silent disco, and food for purchase ($5 meals and $20 family maximum)

*Times are approximate

**Instruments are for educational purposes only

Info

Milwaukee County War Memorial 750 N Lincoln Memorial Drive, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Education, Kids & Family
4143905739
