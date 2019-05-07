Yom HaZikaron: Israel’s Day of Remembrance

Guest speaker: Gili Meisler

On the 71st Yom HaZikaron we commemorate the memory of those lost to us. The final resting place is still unknown for 173 IDF soldiers. Gili Meisler’s brother, Giora, was one of those soldiers. Gili made the film Fireflies about his family’s experience and as keynote speaker, he will share his story with us.

Ceremony attendees are asked to wear white shirts.