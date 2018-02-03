Young Rembrandts Hosts Drawing and Art Supplies Donation Event

Young Rembrandts is commemorating their 30-year milestone by giving back to Milwaukee by collecting and donating art supplies to benefit Hi-Mount Elementary of Milwaukee Public Schools. The event will be held on Feb. 3 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Menomonee Falls Community Center, located at W152 N8645 Margaret Road. Participants will be filling brown paper bags with the art supplies they bring with for donation, including drawing paper (8-1/2 x 11 white copy paper), markers, colored pencils, No. 2 pencils and erasers. For those families that donate, we are inviting you to stay and draw with us from 9:30 a.m,. – 10:30 a.m.

To RSVP, please visit http://bit.ly/2Dx6O4G.