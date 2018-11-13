Yung Pinch
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
California rapper and singer Yung Pinch doesn’t come from the usual music hot spots like Los Angeles or the Bay Area – instead, Pinch is from Huntington Beach, a city south of L.A. that’s better known for surfing and sunshine than rap music. That isn’t stopping his rise, though. With a melodic style, sticky hooks and lots of beach references, Yung Pinch is rising fast.
