Rooted in Milwaukee, WI, Zach Pietrini is "the definition of an up-and-coming musician in Milwaukee" (Milwaukee Record, 2017). The Zach Pietrini Band crafts brutally honest, instantly familiar songs that uphold old country standards but incorporate new rock sensibilities. With the diverse approach of Gram Parsons, the writing style of Ryan Adams, and the live show of Jason Isbell, they are the total Americana package.

Zach's new record is called Holding Onto Ghosts; a loud yet vulnerable exploration into letting go of the things that haunt him. Holding Onto Ghosts is one of the "best Milwaukee albums of 2017 (so far)" (Milwaukee Rec