Event time: 7pm-10pm and 6pm for VIP

Ales and Animals

What’s Milwaukee without its beer? Now, imagine enjoying your locally brewed draft at the Zoo near some of the most popular animals. The Zoological Society of Milwaukee is hosting its eighth annual fundraiser, Zoo Brew, on Oct. 5. By registering for the event you will get a tasting glass, the opportunity to sample beers from nearly 30 breweries and enjoy food from area vendors. The money raised from this event goes to the Zoological Society of Milwaukee and its efforts to conserve, educate and support the Milwaukee County Zoo. Sponsored by Sazama Design Build Remodel, Zoo Brew is a beer lover’s perfect way to support the Milwaukee County Zoo. VIP ticket holders get early admission to the event and are entered into a drawing to win a behind-the-scenes tour of the Zoo. You must be at least 21 years old to attend, and designated driver tickets are available. Like many events, Zoo Pass members get a discounted ticket price.

Cost & registration:

Zoo Pass members & guests, $50, without a Zoo Pass, $60, designated drivers, $20.

VIP tickets:

Zoo Pass members & guests, $60, without a Zoo Pass, $70, designated drivers, $30.

Online reservations will be accepted through Oct. 4, 2017, and walk-ins will be accepted unless the event fills prior to that date. Register at zoosociety.org/brew

About the Zoological Society of Milwaukee

The mission of the Zoological Society of Milwaukee is to conserve wildlife and endangered species, educate people about the importance of wildlife and the environment, and support the Milwaukee County Zoo.

Price: $50-$70