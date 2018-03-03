ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

Zoso’s live shows are not about simply playing the right notes, they are about aura and feeling, harkening back to the unique atmosphere Led Zeppelin created. It’s in the way they play. Each band member’s mastery of authentic vintage instruments coupled with spot-on vocals, guitar, bass, drums and keyboards, their compelling stage persona and distinct Led Zeppelin sound, with astounding visual imagery recreates the music, magic and mystery of a Zeppelin concert.