Film Clips: April 13, 2020

× Expand Photo courtesy of Amazon Studios Selah and the Spades (2019)

Sergio (Netflix)

It’s a largely true account of UN diplomat, Sergio Vieira de Mello (Wagner Moura), whose forte was making deals with presidents, revolutionaries and even war criminals—to protect ordinary people. Though ready to settle down with fellow UN employee Carolina (Ana de Armas), he accepts a final assignment in 2003’s Baghdad, following the U.S. invasion. Having barely begun his work, he is trapped in the Canal Hotel bombing, site of Iraq’s UN Headquarters. During his life-and-death struggle Sergio’s story unfolds in flashback. While some characters are composites, the film imparts fresh perspective on the Iraq war, and the human toll war exacts. (Lisa Miller)

Selah and the Spades (Amazon Studios)

This film delves into the student drug-dealing culture at an elite boarding school. Written by director Tayarisha Poe, herself a graduate of New Jersey’s elite Peddie boarding school, Poe’s personal sense of style is mirrored in queen bee, Selah (Lovie Simone). She’s a power-hungry senior and perfectionist. Not only is she the main purveyor of drugs and alcohol, she also runs the spirit squad, all while competing for top grades. Having perfected her charming manner in the mirror, Selah grooms her heir to the empire, admiring sophomore, Paloma (Celeste O’Connor). But giving away control is harder than it Selah imagined. (L.M.)