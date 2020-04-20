Film Clips: April 23, 2020

× Expand Photo courtesy of Netflix Extraction (2020)

Enemy Lines

This story recounts an attempt by Allied forces to rescue a rocket scientist from Nazi occupied Poland. British commandos, led by an American officer (Ed Westwick), undertake the deadly mission, going behind enemy lines to retrieve the target, deemed key to winning the war. During their daring escape on-foot, the Allies cross miles of enemy territory where they are besieged by Nazis at every turn. Shoot outs and cat-and-mouse games are some of the usual war movie tropes that needn’t prevent this story from satisfying viewers.

Extraction

In 2014, Anthony and Joe Russo co-wrote the graphic novel Ciudad, along with Andre Parks. Tense, violent action informs Joe Russo’s screen adaptation, a vehicle for Chris Hemsworth, who portrays Tyler Rake. He’s a fearless black market mercenary sent to Dhaka, Bangladesh, to free the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. After retrieving the lad (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), it becomes apparent that everyone, including Rake’s handler (Golshifteh Farahani), wants them both dead. Rake, recovering from a personal tragedy of his own, develops a bond with the boy whose survival depends upon his rescuer.

The Willoughbys

Ricky Gervais executive produces and, in the guise of a blue tabby cat, narrates this adaptation of Lois Lowry’s 2008 children's book. To free themselves from their neglectful, self-absorbed parents (voiced by Martin Short and Jane Krakowski), the Willoughby children: (Will Forte, Alessia Cara and Sean Cullen), send Mom and Dad on an “adults only”: vacation. Soon after the parents leave, an eccentric babysitter, calling herself Nanny (Maya Rudolph) arrives to look after them. The children are initially nonplussed until Nanny orchestrates their escape from Child Protection Services, taking the siblings on an adventure of their own. The kooky story eschews cell phones and other modern-day devices, while attempting to parody familiar childhood classics, to varying degrees of success. Elongated and overly round characters enhance the film’s colorful, animation that will appeal to little ones. (L.M.)