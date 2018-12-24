Film Clips: Dec. 27, 2018

× Expand Vice

Holmes & Watson PG-13

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's private detective, Sherlock Holmes, and by association, Dr. Watson, are frequently depicted on-screen. This version, starring Will Ferrell as Holmes and John C. Reilly as Watson, distinguishes itself by casting them as bumbling and lucky idiots. When Queen Victoria is threatened by an unknown assassin, Holmes and Watson urgently search for her would-be killer. They make fools of themselves at a state function, then accidentally knock the queen unconscious. With inspired comedy, we could enjoy skewering these icons, but here there's little more to appreciate than excellent costumes and sets.

Vice R

This political satire, penned and directed by Adam McKay, introduces a young Dick Cheney as lost and lacking focus. His behind-the-scenes abilities begin to surface when Cheney lands an internship for conservative Illinois congressman Donald Rumsfeld. In time, Rumsfeld persuades President Gerald Ford to make Cheney his chief of staff. Years later, Cheney is tapped by George W. Bush to be his vice president. After confirming he will function as a willing puppet-master for Bush, Cheney accepts. As V.P., Cheney works to expand the president's powers. Bale's performance as Cheney (over a 40-year career), has been roundly applauded, but the script fails to explain either Cheney's beliefs or actions.