Film Clips: Feb. 1, 2018

Winchester (Rated PG-13)

Helen Mirren appears as Sarah Winchester, the wealthy widow of gun manufacturer William Winchester. Fearful of vengeful spirits, Sarah purchases a property near San Francisco and hires an army of carpenters to transform its eight-room home into a labyrinthine mansion. Loosely based upon on a true story about the mysterious Winchester mansion, Sarah summons Dr. Price (Jason Clarke), a man of science unprepared to confront the supernatural. Mirren and Clarke class things up, but success rests upon the ability of writer-director brothers Michael and Peter Spierig to sell Sarah’s spiritual obsession.