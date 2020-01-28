Film Clips: Jan. 30, 2020

× Expand Gretel and Hansel

Gretel and Hansel (Rated PG-13)

Directed by Anthony Perkins’ son, Oz Perkins, the slightly re-titled Grimm fairy tale is repurposed as the coming of age story for 16-year-old Gretel's (Sophia Lillis). Wandering during a famine, Gretel is caring for her 8-year-old brother Hansel (Samuel Leaky), when the pair meet a kindly huntsman (Charles Babalola). Continuing through the woods, the children stumble upon an isolated cabin where they are welcomed by a kindly elderly woman (Alice Krige) who lays out a gorgeous spread. Soon, Gretel realizes their host is evil incarnate. Indeed, Krige gives a chillingly witchy portrayal. Perkins remarked that she was cast based on her creepy audition tape which made him feel “there was a 500-lb. dog hidden somewhere in the room.”

The Rhythm Section (Rated R)

After her husband and child are killed in an accidental plane crash, Stephanie Patrick (Blake Lively) sinks into drug abuse and prostitution. Three years later, she is stunned to learn a bomb targeted the plane and caused the crash. Given this revelation, Stephanie works with an intelligence agent (Jude Law), who trains her in hand-to-hand combat, marksmanship and impersonating various types (an anarchist, a mercenary terrorist, a businesswoman, a prostitute and a student), in order to find and get close to those she wishes to kill. However, as she continues on, Stephanie begins to realize that she must also rediscover her own evolving identity. Adapted from a 1999 novel by Mark Burnell.